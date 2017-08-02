UK's William Hill H1 profit shrinks on poor football results

Aug 2 (Reuters) - British bookmaker William Hill Plc posted a 11 percent drop in first-half pretax profit as unfavourable football results hit margins despite a rise in revenue.

William Hill, which in March named a new chief executive and a finance boss, said profit before interest and tax for the 26 weeks to June 27 fell to 109 million pounds ($144 million) from 122 million a year earlier.

Revenue rose 3 percent to 837 million pounds.