Oct 17 (Reuters) - Advisory and broking firm Willis Towers Watson Plc said it hired Clint Cary as the new head of U.S. Delegated Investment Solutions, based in Chicago.

Cary previously spent nine years working at Aon Hewitt, where he most recently served as head of U.S. Delegated Solutions and chief investment officer. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru)