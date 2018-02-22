Singapore's Wilmar Q4 core net profit falls 36.6 pct

SINGAPORE, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Wilmar International Ltd, the world’s largest palm oil processor, posted a 36.6 percent fall in its fourth-quarter core net profit, hurt by weaker results in its tropical oils and sugar businesses.

The company, whose biggest shareholders include U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co, reported a net profit of $427.5 million for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with a year-ago profit of $560.8 million.

It posted a core net profit, which excludes non-operating items, of $373.9 million, compared with $589.5 million a year earlier.

Wilmar posted a 25.4 percent rise in annual net profit at $1.22 billion versus analysts’ average estimate of $1.07 billion, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)