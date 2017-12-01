FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Wipro faces lawsuit from National Grid US
December 1, 2017 / 12:14 PM / 2 days ago

India's Wipro faces lawsuit from National Grid US

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Wipro Ltd, India’s No.3 software exporter, said on Friday that it would challenge a lawsuit filed by National Grid US seeking damages of over $140 million related to a project that dates back to 2009.

The lawsuit was filed by the American unit of British electricity and gas utility major National Grid PLC in a New York court, Wipro said. bit.ly/2BBlAD2

Wipro said the lawsuit is related to an enterprise resource planning (ERP) implementation project.

The company said it joined the project in 2010, and that is was completed in 2014. (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
