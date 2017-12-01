Wipro faces lawsuit by National Grid US

(Reuters) - Wipro Ltd, India’s No.3 software exporter, said on Friday that it would challenge a lawsuit filed by National Grid US seeking damages of over $140 million related to a project that dates back to 2009.

The lawsuit was filed by the American unit of British electricity and gas utility major National Grid PLC, Wipro said. bit.ly/2BBlAD2

The lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, related to Wipro’s work to set up a new software back-office system for the National Grid’s U.S. business, the British utility firm said on Friday.

“The rollout of the new system was hampered by many technical issues, resulting in substantial damages and millions of dollars of additional costs to stabilize the system,” National Grid said in an email.

Wipro said earlier the lawsuit related to an enterprise resource planning implementation project, which the Indian company joined in 2010 and completed in 2014.