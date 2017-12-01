FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wipro faces lawsuit from National Grid US
Sections
Featured
Saudi Arabia's $300-billion state sell-off moves slowly
Sale of the century?
Saudi Arabia's $300-billion state sell-off moves slowly
Rohingya who alleged rape hopes pope can help find justice
ROHINGYA CRISIS
Rohingya who alleged rape hopes pope can help find justice
Global manufacturing buoyed as focus shifts to rate hikes
Global Economy
Global manufacturing buoyed as focus shifts to rate hikes
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
December 1, 2017 / 12:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

Wipro faces lawsuit from National Grid US

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Wipro Ltd, India’s No.3 software exporter, said on Friday that it would challenge a lawsuit filed by National Grid US seeking damages of over $140 million related to a project that dates back to 2009.

The lawsuit was filed by the American unit of British electricity and gas utility major National Grid PLC in a New York court, Wipro said. bit.ly/2BBlAD2

Wipro said the lawsuit is related to an enterprise resource planning (ERP) implementation project.

The company said it joined the project in 2010, and that is was completed in 2014.

Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.