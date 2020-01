The Wipro campus is seen in Bangalore June 23, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

(Reuters) - India’s Wipro Ltd (WIPR.NS) said on Friday Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Abidali Neemuchwala has decided to step down due to family commitments.

The company’s board of directors has started a search to identify the next CEO, the software exporter said in a statement.

Neemuchwala will continue to hold the office of CEO and MD until a successor is appointed, the company added.