Technology News
October 24, 2018 / 10:26 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Wipro Q2 profit drops nearly 14 percent

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian software services exporter Wipro Ltd on Wednesday reported a 13.8 percent fall in second-quarter net profit, dented by higher expenses.

The logo of Wipro is seen inside the company's headquarters in Bengaluru, India, January 19, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

The Bengaluru-based company posted a net profit of 18.89 billion rupees ($258.09 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 21.92 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said on Wednesday.

Net profit came in below the 21 billion rupees expected by 24 analysts, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Revenue from IT services grew by 9.2 percent to 143.77 billion rupees.

($1 = 73.1925 rupees)

Reporting by Krishna V Kurup and Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
