FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
April 25, 2018 / 10:42 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Wipro's fourth-quarter profit misses estimates on lower revenue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Wipro Ltd, India’s third-biggest software services exporter by revenue, on Wednesday posted lower-than-expected fourth-quarter net profit, hurt by lower revenue from operations.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Wipro is seen inside the company's headquarters in Bengaluru, January 19, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/File Photo

The IT firm said it expected revenue from IT services to be in a range of $2.02-$2.07 billion in the June quarter.

Net profit fell 20.3 percent to 18.03 billion rupees ($269.99 million) in the three months ended March 31, Bengaluru-headquartered Wipro said on Wednesday.

Analysts on average expected a profit of 21.32 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Revenue from operations fell 1.6 percent to 137.69 billion rupees, while revenue from its key IT services business rose 5.5 percent to $2.06 billion, in the range forecast by Wipro.

Wipro warned earlier this month an insolvency petition filed by an Indian telecom client on Feb. 28 would hit net income by between 65 and 75 basis points. Though mobile carrier Aircel has filed for bankruptcy amid a price war triggered by a telecoms upstart, Wipro did not name the client.

Bigger rivals Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys Ltd posted rises in fourth-quarter profit earlier this month.

($1 = 66.7800 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta and Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Louies Heavens and Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.