Officer stabbed, student shot in altercation at Wisconsin high school - police

(Reuters) - A Wisconsin high school student on Tuesday stabbed a school resource officer, who responded by shooting the teenager, police said, in the second such incident over the last two days in the state.

Oshkosh West High School, about 85 miles (137 km) north of Milwaukee, was put on lockdown after the altercation, Oshkosh Chief of Police Dean Smith said during a news conference.

Smith said the student wounded the officer with an “edged” weapon. The officer then fired his gun, shooting the 16-year-old once.

Both the student and officer, who were not identified by police, were taken to the hospital where they were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Smith said.

Smith did not disclose a possible motive.

Hours later, the school’s 1,700 students were reunited with their parents at a nearby middle school. Classes were cancelled for the day and Wednesday at the high school.

The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation will handle the investigation, Smith said.

The incident unfolded just a day after a 17-year-old student was shot and wounded inside Waukesha South High School, about 20 miles (32 km) west of Milwaukee, by a police officer after bringing a handgun into the building and failing to comply with orders to surrender the weapon.

Police said the student pulled out a handgun and did not respond to the school resource officer’s insistence that he give it up.