LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Budget airline Wizz Air on Wednesday said it was applying for an air operator’s certificate and operating licence in Britain ahead of the country’s departure from the European Union.

Wizz Air UK, a subsidiary of Hungary-based Wizz Air, will begin operations in March 2018 if its application to the Civil Aviation Authority is successful, it said. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Kate Holton)