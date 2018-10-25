FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Road to Brexit
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
October 25, 2018 / 3:40 PM / in an hour

Warsaw-bound plane makes emergency landing in Bucharest over bomb threat

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - A flight operated by low-cost carrier Wizz Air from Kutaisi, Georgia, to Warsaw made an emergency landing on Thursday in Romania’s capital due to a bomb threat, Romanian officials said.

The plane landed at around 1320 GMT and its 173 passengers were evacuated immediately.

“The bomb threat was (flagged) from the Kutaisi airport by a woman (who) gave very precise details,” Bucharest Airport spokesman Valentin Iordache told reporters.

Iordache added the checks were expected to be completed by around 1700 GMT.

Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Writing by Luiza Ilie and Joanna Plucinska; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.