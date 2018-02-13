FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2018 / 10:32 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Australia's Woodside to up stake in Scarborough gas field, reports jump in profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Woodside Petroleum on Wednesday said it would acquire an additional 50 percent stake in the Scarborough gas field in Western Australia from Exxon Mobil Corp for $444 million, and reported a 18 percent jump in annual profit.

Australia’s top oil and gas producer posted net profit of $1.02 billion for 2017, up from $868 million last year, helped by higher oil and gas prices, and cost cuts. This missed estimates of $1.06 billion according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, by a small margin.

Woodside declared a full-year dividend of $0.98 per share, up from $0.83 a share a year ago. (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

