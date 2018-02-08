FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 8, 2018 / 4:00 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Boeing in talks to buy aircraft parts maker Woodward - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Boeing Co is in talks to buy aircraft and industrial parts maker Woodward Inc, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The companies have engaged in talks over the last several months but there is no guarantee a deal could come through, the Journal reported.

Shares of Woodward rose 7 percent on Thursday morning. The Fort Collins, Colorado-based company had a market value of $4.7 billion as of Wednesday.

Neither Boeing nor Woodward immediately responded to Reuters’ requests for comment. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

