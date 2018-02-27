FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Regulatory News
February 27, 2018 / 9:17 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

HR software maker Workday reports bigger quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Workday Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss on Tuesday, hit by a rise in operating expenses as the company invests heavily to win customers for its cloud-based finance and human resources management software.

The company’s net loss widened to $89.1 million, or 42 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan 31, from $88.3 million, or 44 cents, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $582.5 million from $439.6 million. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.