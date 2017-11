Nov 29 (Reuters) - Human resources software developer Workday Inc reported a 34.3 percent rise in quarterly sales on Wednesday, helped by higher subscription revenue from its cloud-based services.

The company’s net loss narrowed to $85.5 million, or 41 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 31 from $110.1 million, or 55 cents, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $555.4 million from $413.5 million. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)