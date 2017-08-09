FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Athletics: Felix bids for 10th world gold
#Sports News
August 9, 2017 / 1:22 AM / 5 days ago

Athletics: Felix bids for 10th world gold

1 Min Read

Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Women's 400 Metres Semi-Final - London Stadium, London, Britain – August 7, 2017. Allyson Felix of the U.S. in action.Dylan Martinez

LONDON (Reuters) - American Allyson Felix bids for her 10th World Championship gold medal in the women's 400 metres on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old comes up against Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas who dramatically pipped her on the line to the Olympic title in Rio last year.

Felix will equal the record of 14 World Championship medals shared by fellow sprinters Usain Bolt and Merlene Ottey if she finishes in the top three.

American Kerron Clement is attempting to win his third world title in the 400 metres hurdles after qualifying fastest for the final ahead of young Norwegian Karsten Warholm.

The women's shot put is the third gold medal up for grabs on Wednesday and South African Wayde van Niekerk continues his bid for the 400/200m double when he runs in the semi-finals of the shorter event.

Reporting by Ed Osmond, Editing by Toby Davis

