WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 0600 GMT/2 AM ET

TOP STORIES

Trump, at North Korea’s doorstep, says solution must be found to nuclear standoff

CAMP HUMPHREYS - President Donald Trump flies into South Korea, the closest he has come to the frontlines of the nuclear standoff with North Korea, and vows that Washington would ultimately “work out” a solution to the urgent security challenge posed by Pyongyang. (TRUMP-ASIA/SOUTHKOREA (UPDATE 3, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Steve Holland, 993 words)

+ See also:

- TRUMP-ASIA/CARRIERS (UPDATE 3), moved, by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali, 540 words

- TRUMP-ASIA/JAPAN-BROMANCE (PICTURES, TV), moved, 380 words

Purge of Saudi princes, businessmen widens, travel curbs imposed

RIYADH - A campaign of mass arrests of Saudi Arabian royals, ministers and businessmen expands after a top entrepreneur is reportedly detained in the biggest anti-corruption purge of the kingdom’s affluent elite in its modern history. (SAUDI-ARRESTS/ (UPDATE 4, PICTURES, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Stephen Kalin and Reem Shamseddine, 1,200 words)

+ See also:

- SAUDI-ARRESTS/TRUMP (UPDATE 2), moved, by Yara Bayoumy and Jonathan Landay, 830 words

- SAUDI-ARRESTS/BUSINESS (PICTURES), moved, by Katie Paul, 750 words

- SAUDI-ARRESTS/ALWALEED (UPDATE 1, FACTBOX), moved, 260 words

U.S. commerce chief says he is likely to divest Russia-linked shipping stake

WASHINGTON - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says he probably will not keep his holdings in a shipping company with business ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle and that he has fully and properly disclosed investments. (PARADISE-TAX/USA (UPDATE 5, PICTURES, TV), moved, 660 words)

+ See also:

- PARADISE-TAX/USA-SIBUR (UPDATE 1), moved, 310 words

- USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA (UPDATE 2, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Sarah N. Lynch, 500 words

- USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA-SESSIONS (UPDATE 1, PICTURES), moved, by Warren Strobel and Sarah N. Lynch, 420 words

- USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA-MAGNITSKY LAW, moved, 310 words

Saudi Arabia says Lebanon declares war, deepening crisis

BEIRUT - Saudi Arabia accuses Lebanon of declaring war against it because of aggression by the Iran-backed Lebanese Shi‘ite group Hezbollah, a dramatic escalation of a crisis threatening to destabilise the tiny Arab country. (LEBANON-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 6, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Tom Perry and Lisa Barrington, 690 words)

ASIA

Papua New Guinea court rejects bid to restore services to asylum-seeker camp

SYDNEY - Papua New Guinea’s top court rejects an application to restore water, electricity and food supplies to an Australian-run detention centre for asylum seekers where nearly 600 men have been barricaded for a week. (AUSTRALIA-ASYLUM/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Colin Packham, 531 words)

Vietnam turns on taps at dangerously brimming reservoirs days before APEC summit

DANANG - Vietnam releases water from seven dangerously full reservoirs, just days before a summit of Asia-Pacific leaders and after a typhoon killed nearly 70 people. (ASIA-STORM/VIETNAM (PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Mai Nguyen, 322 words)

After WhatsApp threat, Indonesia steps up Internet obscenity purge

JAKARTA - Indonesia says it will summon representatives of messaging services and search engines, including Alphabet Inc’s Google, to demand they remove obscene content, a day after threatening to shut down WhatsApp Messenger. (FACEBOOK-WHATSAPP/INDONESIA (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Cindy Silviana, 542 words)

+ See also:

- INDONESIA-ISLAMISTS/EDUCATION (PICTURES), moved, by Ed Davies and Augustinus Beo Da Costa, 940 words

UNITED STATES

Family strife, threats preceded Texas church massacre by former U.S. airman

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas - The gunman who shot 26 worshipers to death and wounded 20 at a Texas church was embroiled in a domestic dispute with his in-laws and had been sending threatening messages to his wife’s mother before the massacre, officials say. (TEXAS-SHOOTING/ (UPDATE 10, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Jon Herskovitz and Lisa Maria Garcia, 870 words)

+ See also:

- TEXAS-SHOOTING/AIRFORCE (UPDATE 1), moved, by Phil Stewart and Jonathan Allen, 540 words)

- TEXAS-SHOOTING/VICTIMS (UPDATE 2, FACTBOX, PICTURES), moved, by Angela Moon, 460 words

- TEXAS-SHOOTING/GUNMAN (UPDATE 1, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Joseph Ax and Gina Cherelus, 680 words

- TEXAS-SHOOTING/CHILD (PICTURES), moved, by Angela Moon, 380 words

- TEXAS-SHOOTING/LOCALS (UPDATE 2, PICTURES, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Sandra Stojanovic, 410 words

Republicans push ahead with U.S. tax bill as Democrats sharpen attacks

WASHINGTON - Republican lawmakers begin revising their proposed overhaul of the U.S. tax code, as Democrats point to the loss of popular deductions as proof the legislation is an assault on the middle class. (USA-TAX/ (UPDATE 5, PICTURES), moved, by Amanda Becker, 820 words)

+ See also:

- USA-TAX/MULTINATIONALS, moved, by Amanda Becker and Tom Bergin, 980 words

- PARADISE-TAX/USA (UPDATE 4, PICTURES, TV), moved, 1,010 words

Trump wants $4 bln more for missile defence, citing North Korea

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump asks Congress for $4 billion to support missile defence to counter the threat from North Korea, just ahead of his first visit to South Korea since taking office in January. (USA-PENTAGON/BUDGET (UPDATE 1), moved, by Patricia Zengerle, 490 words)

EUROPE

Eyeing national vote, Berlusconi celebrates win for centre right in Sicily

PALERMO, Italy - Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi looks poised for a stunning political comeback as his rightist bloc claims victory in an election in Sicily that puts it in pole position for a national vote due by next May. (ITALY-ELECTION/SICILY (UPDATE 6, PICTURES), moved, by Guglielmo Mangiapane, 800 words)

EU to discuss tax havens blacklist after “Paradise Papers” leaks

BRUSSELS - European Union states will bring forward a discussion on plans for a tax havens’ blacklists after newly leaked documents revealed investments by wealthy individuals and institutions around the globe, officials say. (EU-ECOFIN/TAXAVOIDANCE (UPDATE 3), moved, Francesco Guarascio, 690 words)

+ See also:

- EUROZONE-EUROGROUP/BUDGET (UPDATE 1), moved, by Jan Strupczewski, 520 words)

- BRITAIN-EU/TRADE, moved, 260 words

- ECB-BANKS/ITALY (UPDATE 1), moved, 320 words

AFRICA

Liberian court halts presidential run-off vote amid fraud probe

MONROVIA - Liberia’s Supreme Court puts a presidential run-off on hold until the electoral commission can investigate claims of irregularities and alleged fraud in last month’s first round of voting. (LIBERIA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURES, TV), moved, 430 words)

MIDDLE EAST

U.S., Turkey restart issue of visas but tension over detentions festers

ANKARA - The United States partially resumes issuing visas in Turkey after getting what it says are assurances about the safety of staff at its missions following a number of detentions. (USA-TURKEY/VISA (UPDATE 4), moved, by Ece Toksabay, 660 words)