WORLD-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET

TOP STORIES

Gunman targets U.S. Republican lawmakers at baseball practice, several wounded

ALEXANDRIA, Virgina - A gunman opens fire on Republican members of the U.S. Congress during a baseball practice near Washington, wounding several people including senior Republican leader Steve Scalise, before being arrested, police and witnesses say. (VIRGINIA-SHOOTING/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), by Sarah N. Lynch and Ross Colvin, 581 words)

UK's May edges closer to deal to stay in power as battle over Brexit rages

LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May edges closer to clinching a deal to stay in power with the support of Northern Irish kingmakers but faces a battle over Brexit just days before divorce talks are due to begin. (BRITAIN-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by William James and Kylie MacLellan, 956 words)

300 civilian deaths from U.S.-led air strikes in Raqqa - UN

GENEVA - Intensified coalition air strikes supporting an assault by U.S.-backed forces on Islamic State's stronghold of Raqqa in Syria are causing a "staggering loss of civilian life", with 300 deaths since March, U.N. crimes investigators say.(MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-WARCRIMES (UPDATE 2, TV), expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Stephanie Nebehay, 450 words)

Democratic U.S. lawmakers sue Trump over foreign state payments to businesses

WASHINGTON - More than 190 Democratic lawmakers sue President Donald Trump in federal court, saying he accepted funds from foreign governments through his businesses without congressional consent, in violation of the U.S. Constitution. (USA-TRUMP/LAWSUIT, moved, by Julia Harte, 505 words)

EUROPE

Fire engulfs London tower block, at least six dead, 74 hurt

LONDON - Fire engulfs a 24-storey housing block in central London in the early hours, killing at least six people and injuring 74 others in an inferno that traps residents as they sleep. (BRITAIN-FIRE/ (UPDATE 8, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Kylie MacLellan and Toby Melville, 894 words)

Defying Trump, EU Parliament backs Paris climate goals STRASBOURG - The European Parliament backs curbs on EU states' emissions to share the burden of the bloc's Paris climate goals and forge ahead despite President Donald Trump's decision to pull the United States out of the 195-nation pact. (EU-CLIMATECHANGE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 378 words)

Munich, home to BMW, considers diesel ban to tackle pollution

FRANKFURT - Munich, home to carmaker BMW, has become the latest German city to consider banning some diesel vehicles amid "shocking" nitrogen oxide emissions in the Bavarian capital. (GERMANY-AUTOS/DIESEL (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, 477 words)

MIDDLE EAST

U.S. expands presence in Syrian desert, rebels say

AMMAN - U.S. troops based in Syria's southeastern desert have expanded their footprint, rebels there say, increasing the risk of direct ground confrontation between the Americans and Iran-backed pro-government forces. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-USA (EXCLUSIVE), by Suleiman Al-Khalidi, 799 words)

Turkey says Gulf Arab rift damages Muslim world

ANKARA/DOHA - Turkey says Qatar's rift with fellow Gulf Arab states and Egypt is damaging the Islamic world and it will do all it could by diplomatic channels to prevent any escalation. (GULF-QATAR/ (WRAPUP 2, PIX, TV), by Ece Toksabay and John Davison, 779 words)

Lebanon cabinet approves electoral law, will hold May election

BEIRUT - Lebanon is likely to hold long-delayed elections in May 2018, ministers say, after the cabinet approves a new electoral law for legislative elections that has spared the country a major political crisis. (LEBANON-POLITICS/ELECTION (UPDATE 1), moved, 278 words)

AFRICA

S.Africa Zuma consulting advisers on setting up inquiry into graft allegations - Ramaphosa

CAPE TOWN - South African President Jacob Zuma is consulting legal advisers about setting up a judicial inquiry into allegations of influence-peddling within his government, his deputy Cyril Ramaphosa tells parliament. (SAFRICA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 259 words)

ASIA

Asylum seekers win $53 mln detention settlement from Australian govt

SYDNEY - Nearly 2,000 asylum seekers held in a remote detention centre in Papua New Guinea for more than two years will receive A$70 million ($53 million) in compensation after the Australian government agreed to settle their court case. (AUSTRALIA-ASYLUM/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Colin Packham, 455 words)

Philippines says U.S. troops near besieged Marawi, but not fighting

MARAWI CITY, Philippines - U.S. troops are on the ground near Marawi City in the southern Philippines, but are not involved in fighting Islamist militants who have held parts of the city for more than three weeks, a Philippines military spokesman says. (PHILIPPINES-MILITANTS/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Neil Jerome Morales and Simon Lewis, 660 words)

Singapore leader's siblings say they feel threatened, have lost confidence in him

SINGAPORE - Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's younger brother and sister say they have lost confidence in the nation's leader and fear "the use of the organs of the state against us". (SINGAPORE-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moving shortyl, by Miyoung Kim, 900 words)

Landslides, flooding kill 156 people in Bangladesh, northeast India

DHAKA/GUWAHATI - Heavy rains have triggered a series of landslides and floods in Bangladesh and neighbouring northeast India, killing at least 156 people over two days, and officials warn the toll could rise. (BANGLADESH-LANDSLIDES/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Ruma Paul and Zarir Hussain, 350 words)

Bangladesh says arrest of envoy in New York is a treaty violation

DHAKA - Bangladesh says the arrest of one of its diplomats in New York on charges of labour trafficking and assault appears to be a violation of an international treaty on the treatment of diplomats. (USA-BANGLADESH/, moved, 325 words)

UNITED STATES

Jury deliberations at Bill Cosby's sex assault trial enter third day

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial were scheduled for more deliberations on Wednesday after failing to reach a verdict after two days of discussions that stretched into the night. (PEOPLE-COSBY/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Joseph Ax, 365 words)

AMERICAS

Tillerson signals tough Trump administration stance on Cuba

WASHINGTON - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says a policy of engagement with Cuba has financially benefited the island's government in violation of U.S. law, further fueling expectations that President Donald Trump this week will roll back parts of former President Barack Obama’s opening to Havana. (USA-CUBA/TILLERSON (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Patricia Zengerle and Matt Spetalnick, 660 words)

Taiwan's Central American allies coy on Panama's Beijing embrace

GUATEMALA CITY - The remaining Central American allies of Taiwan offer guarded responses to Panama's decision to embrace the "One China" policy and switch allegiance to Beijing, deflecting the question of whether they could follow suit. (PANAMA-CHINA/CENTRALAMERICA (UPDATE 3, GRAPHIC), moved, by Sofia Menchu, 570 words)

