WORLD-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1500 GMT/10 AM ET

TOP STORIES

Austrian conservatives bring far right into government

VIENNA - Austria is set to become the only western European country with the far right in government after the anti-immigration Freedom Party and Sebastian Kurz’s conservatives strike a coalition deal. (AUSTRIA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), expect by 1700 GMT/12 PM ET, by Kirsti Knolle and Shadia Nasralla, 770 words)

+ See also:

- AUSTRIA-POLITICS/PEOPLE (FACTBOX), moving shortly, 630 words

- AUSTRIA-POLITICS/COALITION-POLICIES (UPDATE 1, FACTBOX), moved, 594 words

Ramaphosa, Dlamini-Zuma in tight race to lead S.Africa’s ruling ANC

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC), South Africa’s only ruler since the end of apartheid, votes this weekend in a race too close to call to replace Jacob Zuma as party leader with the winner also likely to become the next president. (SAFRICA-POLITICS/ UPDATE 4, TV, PIX, expect at 1700 GMT/12 PM ET, by Alexander Winning and James Macharia, 800 words)

+ See also:

- SAFRICA-POLITICS/RAMAPHOSA (NEWSMAKER, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Alexander Winning, 930 words

- SAFRICA-POLITCS/DLAMINIZUMA (NEWSMAKER, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Alexander Winning, 859 words

- SAFRICA-POLITICS/ANC (FACTBOX), moved, 430 words

Canada investigates “suspicious” deaths of billionaire couple

TORONTO - Canadian police say they are investigating the mysterious deaths of Barry Sherman, founder of Canadian pharmaceutical firm Apotex Inc, and his wife, Honey, one of the nation’s wealthiest couples, whose bodies were found in their mansion on Friday. (CANADA-DEATH/APOTEX (UPDATE 3, PIX), by Chris Helgren, 406 words)

Tillerson urges long halt to N.Korea weapons tests before any talks

UNITED NATIONS - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson urges North Korea to carry out “sustained cessation” of weapons testing to allow the two countries to conduct talks about Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programmes. (NORTHKOREA-MISSILES/UN (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved, by Michelle Nichols, 670 words)

+ See also:

- NORTHKOREA-USA/PENTAGON (UPDATE 1), moved, 410 words

EUROPE

Britain looking at distinct trade deal with EU -finance minister

BEIJING - British finance minister Philip Hammond says it is likely Britain will want to negotiate a bespoke arrangement for a future trade deal with the European Union, rather than copying existing arrangements like the Canada-EU deal. (CHINA-BRITAIN/EU (UPDATE 3, TV, PIX), by Ben Blanchard, 425 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-EU/ (UPDATE 7, PIX, TV), moved, by Robin Emmott and Alastair Macdonald, 900 words

- BRITAIN-EU/YEAR (EXPLAINER), moved, by Alastair Macdonald, 1,100 words

- BRITAIN-EU/BANKS (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Huw Jones, 640 words

UK watchdog to take closer look at initial coin offerings

LONDON - Britain’s markets watchdog will step up its scrutiny of the initial coin offering market to see if new rules are needed to protect investors after issuing an alert in September. (BRITAIN-BLOCKCHAIN/REGULATOR (UPDATE 1), moved, by Huw Jones, 470 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-BITCOIN/EU (UPDATE 1), moved, by Francesco Guarascio, 400 words

MIDDLE EAST

Palestinian billionaire Masri detained in Saudi Arabia - sources

AMMAN - Sabih al-Masri, Jordan’s most influential businessman and the chairman of its largest lender Arab Bank , was detained in Saudi Arabia for questioning after a business trip to Riyadh, family sources and friends say. (SAUDI-CORRUPTION/JORDAN-MASRI (UPDATE 2), by Suleiman Al-Khalidi, 689 words)

AMERICAS

Peru’s Congress prepares to oust President Kuczynski

LIMA - President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski’s chances of surviving the political crisis gripping Peru fades after Congress passes a motion to start “presidential vacancy” procedures with enough votes to unseat him within a week. (PERU-ODEBRECHT/KUCZYNSKI (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), by Marco Aquino and Mitra Taj, 461 words)

+ See also:

- PERU-ODEBRECHT/KUCZYNSKI-CENBANK (UPDATE 1), moved, 170 words

UNITED STATES

Final Republican tax bill slashes U.S. corporate rate, voting next week

WASHINGTON - Congressional Republicans unveil the final version of their dramatic U.S. tax overhaul - debt-financed cuts for businesses, the wealthy and some middle-class Americans - and pick up crucial support from two wavering senators ahead of planned votes by lawmakers early next week. (USA-TAX/ (UPDATE 8, PIX, TV), moved, by Amanda Becker and David Morgan, 1,120 words)

+ See also:

- USA-TAX/PROVISIONS (FACTBOX), moved, 730 words

- USA-TAX/MUNICIPALS (UPDATE 1), moved, by Robin Respaut, 235 words

- USA-TAX/AUTOS, moved, by David Shepardson, 280 words

California wildfire rages as 3rd largest recorded in state

LOS ANGELES - A raging California wildfire has become the state’s third largest blaze on record, with more devastation possible from a resurgence of the harsh winds that have fueled the deadly fire’s growth. (USA-WILDFIRES/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Alex Dobuzinskis, 383 words)

ASIA

Strong quake hits Indonesia’s Java, kills three

JAKARTA - A powerful magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes the island of Java in Indonesia just before midnight, with authorities reporting three deaths and damage to hundreds of buildings. (INDONESIA-QUAKE/ (UPDATE 5, PIX, TV), moved, 239 words)

Australian PM future safeguarded in crucial Sydney by-election

SYDNEY - Australia’s conservative coalition government regains its razor-thin parliamentary majority after inner Sydney voters re-elect a former professional tennis player in a special poll triggered by a constitutional crisis. (AUSTRALIA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), by Jane Wardell and Alana Schetzer, 475 words)

Myanmar faces mounting calls for release of Reuters journalists

UNITED NATIONS/YANGON - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the United States is demanding “the immediate release” of two Reuters reporters arrested in Myanmar “or information as to the circumstances around their disappearance”. (MYANMAR-JOURNALISTS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, 950 words)

+ See also:

- MYANMAR-JOURNALISTS/ (FACTBOX), moved, 700 words

- MYANMAR-ROHINGYA/USA (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Matt Spetalnick and Antoni Slodkowski, 740 words

Indian police arrest Christian priest after complaint by Hindu group

NEW DELHI - Indian police arrest a Christian priest and are questioning members of a seminary after a hardline Hindu group accused them of trying to convert villagers to Christianity by distributing Bibles and singing carols, police say. (INDIA-RELIGION/, moved, 366 words)