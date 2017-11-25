WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1500 GMT/ 10 AM ET

Editor: Jeremy Gaunt + 44 207 542 7923

TOP STORIES

Gunmen in Egypt mosque attack carried Islamic State flag, prosecutor says

CAIRO - Gunmen who attacked a mosque on Friday in Egypt’s North Sinai brandished an Islamic State flag as they opened fire through doorways and windows, killing more than 300 worshippers, including two dozen children, officials said on Saturday. (EGYPT-SECURITY/ (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Omar Fahmy and Patrick Markey, 650 words)

Pakistani police fire tear gas at Islamists blockading capital

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani police use tear gas and watercannon, in running battles with stone-throwing Islamist activists, as they moved to clear a sit-in by the religious hard-liners who have blocked the main routes into the capital of Islamabad for more than two weeks (PAKISTAN-PROTESTS/ (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moved, by Asif Shahzad and Kay Johnson, 578 words)

Medical supplies, U.N. aid workers arrive in Yemen after blockade eases

GENEVA/SANAA - Humanitarian aid workers and medical supplies arrive in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, U.N. officials say, after a nearly three-week-old military blockade that had caused an international outcry was eased. (YEMEN-SECURITY/UN (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moving shortly , 578 words)

Ousted Zimbabwe finance minister Chombo in court over corruption charges

HARARE - Former Zimbabwe finance minister Ignatius Chombo, who was among those detained by the military when they seized power before Robert Mugabe resigned, is charged with three counts of corruption in offences that took place more than a decade ago. (ZIMBABWE-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 3, TV, PIX), moving shortly, by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, 768 words)

EUROPE

Germany’s Merkel eyes Social Democrats in bid to form government

BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel sets her sights on forthcoming talks with the Social Democrats (SPD) as a path to forming a stable government in Germany and rejects new elections after three-way coalition talks collapsed last weekend. (GERMANY-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moved, by Madeline Chambers, 519 words)

Northern Ireland’s DUP says will not accept different Brexit rules to rest of UK

BELFAST - The Northern Irish party propping up Britain’s minority government will not support any Brexit deal that sees the province operate under different regulations to the rest of the United Kingdom, its leader says. (BRITAIN-EU/NIRELAND (PIX), by Ian Graham, 446 words)

UNITED STATES

Flynn could prove to be key asset in Mueller’s U.S. campaign probe, sources say

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK - Lawyers for former national security adviser Michael Flynn have halted communications with U.S. President Donald Trump’s legal team, a potentially critical step in the probe into contacts between Trump’s election campaign and Russia, sources familiar with the investigation say. (USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA-FLYNN, moved, by John Walcott and Karen Freifeld, 717 words)

Bangladesh arrests militant suspect in U.S. blogger murder

DHAKA - Bangladesh police arrest an Islamist militant wanted in connection with the 2015 killing of a U.S. blogger critical of religious extremism. (BANGLADESH-MILITANTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 326 words)

ASIA

Bangladesh says agreed with Myanmar for UNHCR to assist Rohingya’s return

DHAKA - Bangladesh and Myanmar have agreed to take help from the U.N. refugee agency to safely repatriate hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims who had fled violence in Myanmar, Bangladeshi foreign minister says. (MYANMAR-ROHINGYA/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Ruma Paul, 599 words)

Chinese police detain teacher in RYB kindergarten abuse inquiry

BEIJING - Beijing police investigating alleged child abuse at a kindergarten run by RYB Education Inc have detained a teacher, according to an online statement, the latest in a scandal that has hit China’s booming childcare industry. (RBY EDUCATION-CHINA/, moving shortly, 300 words)

AMERICAS

Brazilian President Temer has 2nd surgery, recovers well -doctor

SAO PAULO - Brazilian President Michel Temer is well after a surgical procedure he underwent to clear three coronary arteries, a doctor tells a news conference on Saturday. (BRAZIL-TEMER/ moved (153 words)

Despite setbacks, Colombian leader, ex-rebel boss still back peace pact

BOGOTA - Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos and former FARC rebel leader Rodrigo Londono each promise their continued backing to a peace deal they signed a year ago, despite slow progress on parts of the accord. (COLOMBIA-PEACE/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Julia Symmes Cobb and Luis Jaime Acosta, 412 words)

