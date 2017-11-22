WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1900 GMT/2 PM ET

(Corrects time in headline)

TOP STORIES

Ex-Bosnian Serb commander Mladic convicted of genocide, gets life in prison

THE HAGUE - A U.N. tribunal convicts former Bosnian Serb military commander Ratko Mladic of genocide and crimes against humanity for orchestrating massacres and ethnic cleansing during Bosnia’s war and sentences him to life in prison. (WARCRIMES-MLADIC/ (UPDATE 6, PIX, TV), moved, by Toby Sterling, Stephanie van den Berg and Anthony Deutsch, 1,258 words)

‘The people have spoken,’ Zimbabwe’s new leader says

HARARE - Zimbabwe’s new leader, Emmerson Mnangagwa, told a cheering crowd in Harare that the country is entering a new stage of democracy following Robert Mugabe’s removal as president after four decades in power. (ZIMBABWE-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 6, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moving shortly, by MacDonald Dzirutwe, 799 words)

Lebanon’s PM Hariri shelves resignation, easing crisis

BEIRUT - Lebanon’s Saad al-Hariri shelves his decision to resign as prime minister at the request of President Michel Aoun, easing a crisis that had deepened tensions in the Middle East. (LEBANON-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 5, PIX, TV), moved, by Ellen Francis and Laila Bassam, 787 words)

Saudi-led coalition to reopen Yemen’s Hodeidah port, Sanaa airport for aid

DUBAI - The Saudi-led military coalition fighting Houthi rebels in Yemen will allow humanitarian aid access through Yemen’s port of Hodeidah and United Nations flights to the capital Sanaa, more than two weeks after blockading the country. (YEMEN-SECURITY/AID (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 488 words)

AFRICA

As Mugabe falls, Africans wonder: what next?

NAIROBI - Hours after Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe was forced to quit after 37 years in power, Uganda’s president, another former guerrilla in office for more than 30 years, was tweeting about pay rises for civil servants. (AFRICA-ZIMBABWE/UGANDA (PIX), expect by 1630, by Katharine Houreld, 959 words)

EUROPE

German parties send mixed signals on prospects for new govt

BERLIN - Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) faced pressure on Wednesday to consider offering coalition talks to Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives to settle the worst political crisis in modern German history.(GERMANY-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Andrea Shalal, 636 words)

Italy’s Berlusconi takes fight against ban from office to European court

STRASBOURG - Lawyers for Silvio Berlusconi argue at the European Court of Human Rights against his ban from holding public office, hoping for a green light that will allow him to run for prime minister at Italy’s election early next year. (ITALY-POLITICS/BERLUSCONI (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), by Gilbert Reilhac, 529 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Syrian opposition conference starts in Riyadh after key resignation

SOCHI, Russia/RIYADH - Russia’s Vladimir Putin hosts the presidents of Turkey and Iran to discuss Syria, launching a major diplomatic push to finally end a civil war that has been all but won by the government of President Bashar al-Assad.(MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA (WRAPUP 1, TV, PIX), moved, by Denis Pinchuk and Stephen Kalin, 755 words)

ASIA

U.S. calls Myanmar operation against Rohingya ‘ethnic cleansing’

WASHINGTON - The United States labels the Myanmar military operation against the Rohingya population “ethnic cleansing” and says it will consider targeted sanctions against those responsible for what it described as “horrendous atrocities.” (MYANMAR-ROHINGYA/USA (UPDATE 4), moved, by Arshad Mohammad and David Brunnstrom, 598 words)

U.S. Navy plane crashes in Philippine Sea, three missing

TOKYO - A U.S. Navy transport plane carrying 11 people crashes in the Philippine Sea south of Japan as it was flying to the aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan, the U.S. Seventh Fleet says. (JAPAN-USA/CRASH (UPDATE 4), moved, 388 words)

Search for missing Argentine submarine reaches ‘critical phase’

MAR DEL PLATA, Argentina/BUENOS AIRES - The search for an Argentine navy submarine missing in the South Atlantic for one week has reached a “critical phase” as the 44 crew on board could be running low on oxygen, a navy spokesman says. (ARGENTINA-SUBMARINE/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Walter Bianchi and Nicolás Misculin, 700 words)

UNITED STATES

U.S. Democrats, advocacy groups launch blitz of ads attacking tax plan

WASHINGTON - The tax overhaul pushed by President Donald Trump and fellow Republicans is prompting a slew of attack ads by Democrats and progressive groups that say the legislation would lavish benefits on corporations and the rich, while harming the middle class. (USA-TAX/DEMOCRATS (PIX), moved, by Amanda Becker, 680 words)

Trump: Father of UCLA player in shoplifting case is ‘ungrateful fool’

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump reignites a feud with the father of one of the three UCLA basketball players who were detained in China on suspicion of shoplifting, calling him an “ungrateful fool” in a series of early-morning tweets. (USA-UCLA/CHINA (UPDATE 2), moved, 368 words)

Regulators to press Uber after it admits covering up data breach

TORONTO - Governments around the globe launch probes into Uber Technologies Inc after the company disclosed it had covered up a breach that exposed data on millions of customers and drivers, the latest scandal to rock the ride-hailing company. (UBER-CYBERATTACK/ (TV, PIX), by Jim Finkle, 686 words)

AMERICAS

Mexican leftist Lopez Obrador leads presidential race polls

Mexican leftist presidential hopeful Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador shows leads over potential rivals in two newspaper polls published Wednesday, shortly after he unveiled key policies of his campaign platform ahead of next July’s election. (MEXICO-ELECTION/, moved, 402 words)

ENTERTAINMENT

David Cassidy, teen heartthrob of ‘The Partridge Family,’ dies at 67

David Cassidy, a singer and actor whose androgynous features and jaunty voice made him a 1970s teen heartthrob on the “The Partridge Family” television show, died on Tuesday at age 67, his publicist says. (PEOPLE-DAVIDCASSIDY/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), by Daniel Trotta and Alex Dobuzinskis, 676 words)