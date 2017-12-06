CORRECTED-World Bank approves $1.15 bln development policy loan for Egypt

(Corrects to show that World Bank contribution is $1 bln, African Development Bank financing is separate from loan)

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The World Bank Group said its executive board approved on Tuesday a $1.15 billion development policy loan for Egypt to support the country’s economic reform programs.

The loan is the last in a series of three annual loans totaling $3.15 billion issued from 2015 to 2017, the World Bank said in a statement. The $1.15 billion loan, which supports Egyptian economic reforms aimed at creating jobs, ensuring energy security, strengthening public finances and enhancing business competitiveness, includes financing contributions of $1 billion from the World Bank Group and a $150 million loan guarantee from Britain. A parallel $500 million loan from the African Development Bank is also being arranged, the World Bank said. (Reporting by David LawderEditing by Marguerita Choy)