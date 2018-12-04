World Bank says assumption is Russia sanctions will stay the same

People cross a road, with the Vostok or East tower (2nd R), part of the Federation complex in the "Moscow City" business district, seen in the background in Moscow April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov/Files

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The World Bank’s lead economist for Russia said on Tuesday that the assumption was that sanctions against Russia would remain the same as they are currently.

Apurva Sanghi made the remark in response to a question about the World Bank’s Russia forecast for 2018-2020.

He did not offer any further details, although his colleague at a news conference in Moscow said it was not an assessment.

“It’s not a judgment, it’s not an assessment, it’s an assumption,” said Andras Horvai, country director and resident representative for Russia, Europe and Central Asia.