France's Worldline raises revenue, margin goals as acquisitions pay off
#Markets News
October 3, 2017 / 5:48 AM / in 14 days

France's Worldline raises revenue, margin goals as acquisitions pay off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - French payments company Worldline SA said it raised its revenue and margin targets for 2017-2019 on the back of increased business following recent acquisitions.

The company, which said in July it bought Digital River World Payments and First Data Baltics, also said on Tuesday it acquired payment service provider MRL PosNet in India for up to 89 million euros ($104.1 million).

Worldline, 70 percent owned by French IT services firm Atos SE, now expects organic revenue growth in the range of 3.5-4 percent in 2017, and rising to 6-8 percent in 2019.

The payments firm also forecast operating margin before amortization and depreciation (OMDA) of over 22.5 percent in 2019 and free cash flow in the range of 230 million euros to 245 million euros in 2019.

In November, the company said it expected free cash flow of 210 million euros to 230 million euros in 2019. ($1 = 0.8547 euros) (Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

