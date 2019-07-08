FIS gains unconditional EU okay for $35 billion Worldpay buy

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. financial services provider Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) on Monday won unconditional EU antitrust approval for its $35 billion takeover of payments company Worldpay.

The deal was announced in March and is the biggest in the fast-growing electronics payments industry which has seen a wave of consolidation recently.

The European Commission said it did not have any concerns regarding the takeover, confirming a Reuters report on July 1.

FIS produces software for banks and asset managers as well as its financial services outsourcing business. Worldpay, spun off from Royal Bank of Scotland in 2010, is a major player in card payments.