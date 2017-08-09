FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. card firm Vantiv clinches $10bln takeover of Worldpay
Uttar Pradesh suspends hospital chief after deaths of 60 children
Uttar Pradesh suspends hospital chief after deaths of 60 children
July CPI inflation seen rising for first time in four months
July CPI inflation seen rising for first time in four months
August 9, 2017 / 6:37 AM / 5 days ago

U.S. card firm Vantiv clinches $10bln takeover of Worldpay

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. card firm Vantiv has made a formal offer to buy Britain's biggest payments processor Worldpay for 8 billion pounds ($10.39 billion), five weeks after the deal was first announced.

Worldpay said on Wednesday that Vantiv has offered 55 pence in cash, 0.0672 of a new Vantiv share, an interim dividend of 0.8 pence per Worldpay share and a special 4.2 pence dividend, valuing the former RBS unit at about 8 billion pounds.

The deal will see Cincinnati-based Vantiv creating a global payments group - with the combined company to be called Worldpay - with a pro forma enterprise value of more than 22 billion pounds and global headquarters in the United States. It will be listed in New York but retain a secondary listing in London.

The company's international operations will be run from Britain, but there will be no guarantees that UK jobs and employees will be protected.

The deal, which was first announced on July 5, took several weeks of negotiations with the deadline for a formal offer being extended twice, as the two companies haggled over the location of the combined group and ways to safeguard UK jobs.

The combined company will be a leading global payment firm, processing approximately $1.5 trillion in payments and 40 billion transactions through more than 300 payment methods in 146 countries and 126 currencies, with a combined net revenue of over $3.2 billion.

The group will be led by Vantiv boss Charles Drucker as executive chairman and co-CEO while Worldpay boss Philip Jansen will report to Drucker and act as co-CEO. ($1 = 0.7699 pounds) (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

