A logo hangs on the wall outside the WPP offices in London, Britain April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

(Reuters) - WPP said on Wednesday the sale of a majority stake in data analytics unit Kantar is progressing in line with expectations, and that its full-year outlook was unchanged.

The world’s biggest advertising company had shortlisted a series of U.S. buyout funds to submit binding bids for a majority stake in Kantar as it looked to finalise the sale in late June, Reuters reported in May.