A logo hangs on the wall outside the WPP offices in London, Britain April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/Files

(Reuters) - WPP Plc, the world’s biggest advertising company, said on Tuesday it appointed Microsoft Corp’s UK chief executive officer, Cindy Rose, as a non-executive director.

Rose, who will join WPP board on April 1, became Microsoft UK CEO in 2016 after working as managing director of the UK consumer division at Vodafone.