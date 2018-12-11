WPP to spend $382 million to reboot world's biggest ad group

WPP's logo hangs on the wall outside the company's offices in London, Britain April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - WPP plans to spend 300 million pounds ($382 million) over the next three years to return the world’s biggest advertising group to growth by reducing the number of agencies it runs and hiring more talent in New York.

The British owner of the JWT and Ogilvy agencies has lost 40 percent of its value in the last year and been forced to cut its sales and profit forecasts after it lost some major clients and others cut their spending.

On Tuesday it said it would maintain and prioritise its dividend over buybacks and deals. It added that full-year organic net sales were likely to be down by 0.5 percent this year, an improvement on the 1 percent drop it predicted in October.

($1 = 0.7857 pounds)