June 13 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer WPX Energy Inc said on Tuesday it agreed to form a joint venture with privately held Howard Energy Partners to develop oil gathering and natural gas processing infrastructure in the Permian basin.

WPX said it would receive $300 million upfront in cash from Howard Energy. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)