2 months ago
WTO finds little harm in U.S. subsidies for Boeing in EU row
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PHOTO FOCUS
Indian security forces in Kashmir
June 9, 2017 / 3:24 PM / 2 months ago

WTO finds little harm in U.S. subsidies for Boeing in EU row

1 Min Read

GENEVA, June 9 (Reuters) - The United States failed to remove illegal subsidies for planemaker Boeing, as alleged in a trade complaint brought by the European Union, but few of the subsidies hurt EU interests, a World Trade Organization panel ruled on Friday.

The WTO panel found one U.S. subsidy programme, a business and occupancy (B&O) tax rate reduction in the state of Washington, totalling $325 million in 2013-2015, that had actual adverse effects.

The damage to EU interests only related to three single-aisle aircraft sales campaigns involving customers from the United Arab Emirates, Canada and Iceland. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Stephanie Nebehay)

