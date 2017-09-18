FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. appeals WTO ruling that it failed to withdraw Boeing tax break
September 18, 2017 / 11:09 AM / in a month

U.S. appeals WTO ruling that it failed to withdraw Boeing tax break

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United States has appealed a ruling by the World Trade Organization which said it had not withdrawn a tax break for Boeing Co as required, a U.S. filing published by the global trade body showed on Monday.

The logo of Boeing (BA) is seen in Los Angeles, California, United States, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/Files

The U.S. appeal contests elements of a WTO compliance ruling on June 9, which largely cleared the United States of maintaining unfair support for the firm but said it had failed to withdraw a tax break in Washington state.

The European Union, the complainant in the case, launched its own appeal on June 29.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
