HONG KONG, June 13 (Reuters) - Shares in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc were set to open up 21.4 percent in their debut on Tuesday, as investors that couldn't buy into the initial public offering jostled for a piece of the fast-growing business.

WuXi Biologics was indicated to open at HK$25, compared to its HK$20.60 IPO price. The benchmark Hang Seng index was poised to open 0.5 percent higher.