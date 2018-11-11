Putin did not discuss nuclear arms pact with Trump - Ifax cites Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump as he arrives to attend a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War at the Arc de Triomphe, in Paris, France, November 11, 2018. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump did not discuss a landmark Cold War-era missile treaty which Washington plans to quit when they briefly talked in Paris on Sunday, Interfax cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

The two leaders did not discuss any specific issues, Peskov was quoted as saying. Putin said earlier he had had a conversation with Trump.

Trump said last month Washington would withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty because Russia was violating the pact, bringing a warning of retaliatory measures from Moscow.