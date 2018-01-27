FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 27, 2018 / 5:41 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Wynn Resorts board opens inquiry into sexual misconduct accusations against chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Wynn Resorts Ltd board of directors formed a special committee on Friday to investigate sexual misconduct allegations reported in the Wall Street Journal against the company’s chairman and CEO, Steve Wynn, the board said in a statement.

The announcement came hours after the Journal detailed accounts it said were obtained from dozens of past and present employees who accused the billionaire casino mogul of creating a hostile work environment for women. The company’s stock fell more than 10.1 percent in heavy trading to close at $180.29 on the Nasdaq exchange following Friday’s article.

Reporting and writing by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Nick Macfie

