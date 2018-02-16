FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
Money News
February 16, 2018 / 12:33 PM / a day ago

Wynn Resorts says ex-CEO Steve Wynn not entitled to severance pay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Wynn Resorts Ltd said on Friday that former Chief Executive Officer Steve Wynn was not entitled to severance payments or any other compensation.

Wynn, 76, resigned as CEO of the company earlier this month after allegations of sexual misconduct.

Wynn, who denied the accusations, remains Wynn Resorts’ largest shareholder and owns about 12 percent of the company. He had informed the company last week that he had no immediate plans of selling the company’s shares that he owns.

Casino mogul Wynn’s current healthcare coverage would be terminated at the end of this year, the casino company said in a regulatory filing, adding that his personal residence’s lease at Wynn Las Vegas will terminate by June this year.

Last week, Wynn Resorts gave the top job to company veteran Matt Maddox.

Reporting by Arunima Banerjee and Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.