January 22, 2018 / 12:22 AM / 2 days ago

Icahn, Deason call on Xerox to explore options, including sale -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Hedge fund investor Carl Icahn and another major owner of Xerox Corp stock, Darwin Deason, are pushing the digital print technology provider to explore strategic alternatives, including a sale, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

Icahn and Deason also want Xerox Chief Executive Jeff Jacobson to be removed from his position, the WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2EYCRHd

Xerox did not respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney

