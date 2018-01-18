FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 17, 2018 / 8:01 PM / 2 days ago

CORRECTED-Major shareholder demands Xerox disclose JV agreement with Fuji

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects stock symbol in first paragraph to from )

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Major Xerox Corp shareholder Darwin Deason has urged the photocopier pioneer to make public its joint venture agreement with Japan’s Fujifilm Holdings Corp , saying U.S. securities laws require it should do so.

Deason also asked the company’s board in a letter dated Jan. 17 to hire new and independent advisers to evaluate the photocopier company’s strategic options with Fuji.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Xerox, under pressure to find new growth sources amid shrinking demand for its printer and copier business, was in talks on a deal with the Japanese camera maker that could include a change in control of Xerox. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.