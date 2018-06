HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi recorded a first-quarter net loss of 7 billion yuan ($1.09 billion) ahead of its blockbuster initial public offering, according to a filing.

FILE PHOTO: Xiaomi founder Lei Jun introduces a new VR headset during a product launch in Shenzhen, China May 31, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

That compares with a net loss of 43.89 billion yuan for the whole of 2017, according to its draft prospectus for what is expected to be the first Chinese depository receipts (CDR) offering.