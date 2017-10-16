FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Unit of Brazil antitrust watchdog sees Itaú-XP deal as 'complex'
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Sports
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 16, 2017 / 12:51 PM / 5 days ago

Unit of Brazil antitrust watchdog sees Itaú-XP deal as 'complex'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A unit of Brazil’s antitrust watchdog Cade said Itaú Unibanco Holding SA’s purchase of a 49 percent stake in independent financial services firm XP Investimentos SA involves a series of complex aspects relating to competition that demand further analysis of the transaction.

In Monday’s edition of the government gazette, Cade’s general superintendency recommended the watchdog’s board to demand additional documentation detailing how consumers could benefit from the deal. So far, the body sees some “horizontal overlapping” between Itaú and XP reaching local markets for securities brokerage, asset management and the distribution of financial products.

“In the light of the facts explained, the recommendation from the superintendency is that the act of concentration be declared complex,” the gazette said. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.