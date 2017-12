Dec 22 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc has held internal discussions in recent months to buy XPO Logistics Inc, news website Recode reported on Friday, citing a person familiar with the home improvement retailer’s thinking.

Shares of XPO touched a record high at $86.80. (bit.ly/2kFZ0lX) (Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)