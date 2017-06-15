FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Verizon to incur $500 mln in pre-tax costs from Yahoo deal
June 15, 2017 / 2:22 PM / 2 months ago

Verizon to incur $500 mln in pre-tax costs from Yahoo deal

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc said on Thursday it expected to incur about $500 million in pre-tax expenses in the second quarter as a result of its $4.48 billion purchase of Yahoo Inc's core business.

The expenses are related to severance payments, acquisition and integration, Verizon said in a regulatory filing. bit.ly/2sDnZv7

Verizon also said it expected to save over $1 billion in operating costs through 2020 as a result of the Yahoo deal, which closed on Tuesday. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

