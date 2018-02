BUENOS AIRES, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Toronto-based Yamana Gold said on Friday that an accident at its Gualcamayo mine in Argentina resulted in two fatalities.

The accident involved two employees of a local contractor traveling in a light truck on an access road at the Las Vacas exploration site, the company said, adding that no additional details were available. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)