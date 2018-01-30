Yamato upgrades profit forecast as higher prices propel earnings recovery

TOKYO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Yamato Holdings Co Ltd, Japan’s biggest parcel delivery firm, raised its forecast for its annual operating profit to 31 billion yen ($285.14 million) from 25 billion yen previously as higher delivery prices helped it return to profit in the third quarter.

Yamato posted a 21.3 percent rise in third-quarter operating profit to around 45 billion yen, calculations based on the company’s results for the first nine months of the fiscal year showed.