January 30, 2018 / 6:30 AM / a day ago

Yamato upgrades profit forecast as higher prices propel earnings recovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Yamato Holdings Co Ltd, Japan’s biggest parcel delivery firm, raised its forecast for its annual operating profit to 31 billion yen ($285.14 million) from 25 billion yen previously as higher delivery prices helped it return to profit in the third quarter.

Yamato posted a 21.3 percent rise in third-quarter operating profit to around 45 billion yen, calculations based on the company’s results for the first nine months of the fiscal year showed.

$1 = 108.7200 yen Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

