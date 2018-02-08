Yara to focus on integration, improvement rather than M&A - CEO

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian fertiliser-maker Yara International is focusing on integrating recent acquisitions in India and Brazil, rather than doing more deals, Chief Executive Svein Tore Holsether told Reuters on Thursday.

“Our focus now is on our improvement projects and on bringing in these new projects,” Holsether said on the sidelines of a news conference.

“Of course, we always look at attractive opportunities, but our greatest potential now lies in developing what we have and the (units) that are on their way in,” he added.