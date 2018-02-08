FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Deals
February 8, 2018 / 9:10 AM / Updated an hour ago

Yara to focus on integration, improvement rather than M&A - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian fertiliser-maker Yara International is focusing on integrating recent acquisitions in India and Brazil, rather than doing more deals, Chief Executive Svein Tore Holsether told Reuters on Thursday.

“Our focus now is on our improvement projects and on bringing in these new projects,” Holsether said on the sidelines of a news conference.

“Of course, we always look at attractive opportunities, but our greatest potential now lies in developing what we have and the (units) that are on their way in,” he added.

Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.