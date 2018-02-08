FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Basic Materials
February 8, 2018 / 5:15 AM / a day ago

Norway's Yara Q4 earnings lag forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Norwegian fertiliser maker Yara International posted a 15-percent increase in core fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday as prices rose, but lagged forecasts and proposed a smaller-than-expected full-year dividend.

Yara’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation hit 2.85 billion Norwegian crowns ($359.72 million) before non-recurring items, while analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted a result of 3.24 billion crowns.

The board proposed a dividend of 6.50 crowns per share, lagging a forecast of 8.53 crowns in the Reuters poll. ($1 = 7.9229 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)

