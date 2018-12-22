New Yemeni airline launches regular flights to Jordan

AMMAN (Reuters) - Newly formed Yemeni airline Queen Bilqis Airways launched regular commercial flights on Saturday from the southern government-held port city of Aden to the Jordanian capital Amman, airport officials said.

Kjeld Binger, chief executive of Airport International Group (AIG) which operates Jordan’s Queen Alia airport, said the privately owned airline would operate three flights per week between Amman and Aden.

The Yemeni capital Sanaa’s international airport remains closed to international commercial flights as it has been since a Saudi-led military coalition imposed a no-fly zone after the Iranian-aligned Houthi movement took over the capital.

U.N. sponsored peace talks between warring parties in Sweden this month had discussed the resumption of international flights to and from Sanaa on condition planes are inspected at Aden.

The airline officials did not say who owns the new airline. A group of Yemeni businessmen recently bought certain operating rights from the national airline which suspended flights to Sanaa after the Houthi takeover.