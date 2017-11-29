FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Car bomb explodes outside Yemeni ministry offices in Aden, casualties reported -residents
November 29, 2017 / 12:06 AM / a day ago

Car bomb explodes outside Yemeni ministry offices in Aden, casualties reported -residents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADEN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Assailants detonated a car bomb outside the Yemeni Finance Ministry offices in the southern city of Aden on Wednesday, causing casualties, residents said.

They said the force of the blast shook the Khor Maksar area of Aden, the temporary capital of the internationally-recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, and causing severe damage to the building. Ambulances were seen heading to the scene, they said. (Reporting by Mohammed Mokhashaf; Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Chris Reese)

